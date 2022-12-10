Bowling Green – Harold (Gene) Barbee of Bowling Green, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2022. He was 92 years old.
Gene is survived by his children, Kathy Grimes (Kerry), Shari Blanton (Jay); Grandchildren Whitney (Joe), MacKenzie (Eric), Skyler (Jackie), Sumner (Ana), and Bo Tanner; and great grandchildren, Wrenley, Violet, Elijah, and Hudson; sister in-laws, Mildred Mitchell, Velma Rush, Ann Stahl (Jerry), Mary Martin; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends!
Visitation will be held on December 12 from 4-8 pm and again on December 13 from 9-11 am with a chapel service to begin at 11:00 am at Cone Funeral Home, Bowling Green, KY.
