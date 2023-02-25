Bowling Green – Harold James Cummins died February 23, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. He was 93. Harold was born in Randolph, Kentucky, to Rosie McFarland and Fred P. Cummins.
He married Catherine in 1950, and they lived most of their lives in Kentucky. They moved to Bowling Green in 1959. Harold worked for Wayne Supply Company.
He was the Kentucky State Archery Champion (400 division) for five straight years in the late 50’s and 60’s, was a skilled trap shooter who placed in the Grand American competition, a golfer, and was especially a darn good pool player for 70 years.
He was pre-deceased by his wife of 69 years, Ora Catherine (Pitcock), and his grandson, Shane M. Cummins.
He is survived by his daughter, Connie Cummins Russ (Jerry) of Ormond Beach, Florida, and his son, Barry James Cummins (Cathy) of New River, Arizona. He also has five grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and a brother-in-law, Larry Pitcock of Bowling Green.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Edmonton (Randolph) KY. Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis TN.
