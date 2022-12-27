Bowling Green – Harold J Stahl passed away peacefully at Hospice of Southern Ky on December 23, 2022 with his family by his side.
Harold is survived by his wife Betty, son Craig (Kelley) of Bowling Green, son Mark of Dallas Texas, grandsons Tyler and Jackson Stahl both of Bowling Green, brother Norman Stahl of Leitchfield, nephew and niece Billy Ray Smith and Ellen Alexander, and a very large extended family that meant so much to him.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Naomi Stahl, three sisters Reba Fox, Evelyn Smith and Louise Tanner, and son Terry Stahl.
Harold was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and the Bowling Green College of Commerce (BU) with a degree in Accounting. He served in the United States Air Force. He was appointed to serve an unexpired term as Property Valuation Administrator of Warren County.
Harold spent thirty seven years of his career with the Kentucky Revenue Cabinet, serving in various roles in the cabinet, including district manager and serving four years as Director of Field Operations under the Brereton Jones administration. Harold was a very community oriented man, serving as past member and chairman of the Bowling Green Independent School Board, President of the Quarterback Club, and the BGHS baseball field was dedicated in his honor in 1980. He was past chairman of the American Cancer Society, President of Warren County Jaycees and State Vice President Kentucky Jaycees and a National Director. He was Chairman of Bowling Green Warren County American Legion baseball, serving also as general manager and coach. He was President and coached in several Little Leagues, as well as coach of many All Star teams. He was inducted into the American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. He served as past President of the Hilltopper Hundred Club, currently called the HAF. He was a former director of the National Corvette Board, and was long time member of Indian Hills Country Club. He was an active member of First Baptist Church and Trinity Sunday School Class. He was a loyal supporter of the Bowling Green Purples.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Building Fund or Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 3:00 until 7:00 PM and Thursday from 9:00 AM until the service time.
