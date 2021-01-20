Glasgow - Harold J. Strange, 86, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, he was a son of the late Clell and Ruby Martin Strange. He was a Disabled American Veteran having served with the United States Army and was Founder and President of Southern Kentucky Hearing Aid Specialists.
Survivors include his wife Julia Crain Strange; two sons: Greg Strange, his wife Norma and their children Casey and Jessica, and Todd Strange, his wife Lori and their son Connor Strange all of Bowling Green; four brothers: Eldon Strange, David Strange, Bobby Strange, and Larry Strange; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Creal Strange and James Strange; two sisters: Thelma Esters and Nancy Larue.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 am Saturday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Community Medical Care, 204 N. Race Street, Glasgow, KY 42141.