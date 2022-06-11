Russellville - Harold Ray Johns, age 88, of Russellville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his home. Harold was born in Logan County, Kentucky on October 23, 1933 to the late Tee Alvis and Hattie Ellen (Herndon) Johns. He along with his late wife were members of the Russellville United Methodist Temple where they served on several boards and committees together. He retired from the Life Insurance Company of Georgia after 37 years, served the City of Russellville as a Volunteer Fire Fighter for 59 years, served as a member of the Russellville City Council, former board member of the Electric Plant Board of Russellville, he was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Russellville Rotary Club and served as President, and remained active until recently and at one time had 26 years of perfect attendance, served as president of the Russellville Country Club for several years and was an avid golfer. Harold was a member of the Russellville Masonic Lodge #17 for 60 years and was also a member of the Eastern Star #530, a Kentucky Colonel and served in the National Guard. Harold was a man of loyal commitment and faithful service to his loved ones and his community.
Harold is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Susan (McReynolds) Johns, brothers Robert Johns and Alvis Johns, and his sisters Nina Fay Belcher and Rosie George.
Survived by his daughter Marsha Orndorff (John H.) of Adairville, son Harold Mac Johns (Michelle) of Elkton, five grandchildren, John Orndorff (Ericka), Ellen Boortz (Seth), Addye Stokes (Ryan), Alex Johns (Kaci), and Claire Williamson (Chris), ten great grandchildren, Ann Elyse Boortz, Caroline Boortz, Zachary Boortz, Nash Stokes, Lainey Johns, Pate Williamson, Ivan Orndorff, Allyn Kate Johns, Jack Orndorff, and Hal Williamson along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Harold Ray Johns will be conducted Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Russellville United Methodist Temple with Bro. Michael Romans officiating and burial to follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin Wednesday, from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel and Thursday from 10:00 until service time at 11:00 A.M. at the Russellville United Methodist Temple.
A Masonic service will begin Wednesday at 7:00 P.M. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel.
Pallbearers; John Orndorff, Alex Johns, Seth Boortz, Ryan Stokes, Chris Williamson and Sydney Johns.
Honorary Pallbearers; Members of the Russellville Rotary Club and the Russellville Fire Department.
The family asks that donations be made to Hosparus or the Russellville United Methodist Temple. Envelopes will be available.