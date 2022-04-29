Bowling Green - Harold Robert Brown, 97, died April 27, at Charter Senior Living in Bowling Green. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Patricia A. Brown. Hal was a member of the BG First Nazarene Church and served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He earned his B.A. from the University of Minnesota and retired from sales. His friendly smile and loving heart will be missed by all who knew him.
Hal is survived by four children, Valerie C. Brown (Kenneth Kuehn) of Bowling Green, Vicki S. Wright (John Culverhouse) of Denver, Co, Deborah J. Ventress (Jim) of Portland, Tn, and Timothy H. Brown (Lisa) of Morrison, Tn. as well as fourteen grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A private military burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hosparus Health of Bowling Green. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
