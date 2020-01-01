Smiths Grove - Harold S. Burris, 59, of Elizabethtown passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
He was an avionic communications specialist in the United States Airforce and a former electronics specialist for Louisville Two-Way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Duke and Veneta Rose White Burris and an uncle and close friend, Joe White.
Survivors include his daughter, Haley Burris of Elizabethtown; a sister, Elizabeth Anne Humphrey of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Stephen D. Burris of Elizabethtown and Charles T. Burris (Michelle) of Ohio; an aunt, Patsy White; cousins, Tammy Goodman and Chris White all of Smiths Grove; two nephews, Stephen Humphrey and Sam Bradley both of Elizabethtown and two nieces, Amanda and Kristine Burris both of Ohio.
Services will be conducted 1PM (EST) Friday, January 3, 2019, at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Smiths Grove.
To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.