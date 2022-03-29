Bowling Green, Kentucky – Mr. Harold Vontress, age 101. Entered into rest on March 24, 2022, in Anderson, Indiana. Harold was born in Alvaton, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Bennie “Bud” Vontress and Donnie Elizabeth Brown Vontress. Harold was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle Ruth Lillard Vontress, his sisters and brothers. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and Eleventh Street Baptist Church. Harold retired from Riley’s Bakery after 30 years. Visitation-Saturday-10:00AM-12:00 Noon, April 2, 2022, at Eleventh Street Baptist Church, 1035 Kenton Street, Bowling Green, KY. Services-Saturday-12:00 Noon, April 2, 2022, at Eleventh Street Baptist Church. Interment-Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery, Alvaton, Kentucky. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY.