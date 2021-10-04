Bowling Green – Harold “Tommy” Thomas Dorsey, age 78, of Bowling Green, KY passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Sunday, October 3, 2021 at his residence. The Warren County native was born March 20, 1943 to the late George Butler Dorsey and Dorothy Graham Pitchford. In addition to his parents Tommy is preceded in death by his brother John Dorsey. His memories will be cherished by his wife of 50 years Karen Dorsey; three sons Nick Dorsey (Jenny), Rick Dorsey (Sherry), Mike Dorsey (Sherry); one sister Ann Link (Mike); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two nieces. A Memorial Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm Sunday prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
