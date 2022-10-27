Bowling Green - Harold W. Jones, 93, of Bowling Green died October 25th at Hospice of Southern Kentucky following a long illness. The retired Air Force Major was a Korean War Veteran and member of the Cumberland Trace Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
Jones began his family business of Harold's TV on College Street in 1954. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Bowling Green, KY. Jones was born in Indianapolis, Indiana January 6, 1929 and was a 1947 graduate of Bowling Green High School. Known as the "Harry James" of the Senior class because of his talent of playing the trumpet he continued his music as a member of the Hilltopper Marching Band from 1947 to 1952. Jones graduated from Western Kentucky State College in 1952 with a B.A. in Physics and Geometry. He was a member of the Air Force ROTC Rifle Team where he received many marksmanship trophies and set several team records.
Jones married his college sweetheart Alois Rone in Valley Station, KY on August 30, 1952. They were married for 67 years until her death in 2019.
Jones began his business while remaining in the Air Force Reserve until his military retirement in 1990. He acquired his patent on improvement on television tuning in 1975 and later became the mid-south regional Nielsen Media Research Center. Jones retired from the family business in 1995 when son Gary began as owner. The business expanded into internet television with the JIE Network (Jones Internet Television of the Southern Highlands) producing infomercials for the southern Appalachian region. Although Harold's TV formally closed in late 2021 production continues with "Lasting Memories" DVD/Flashdrive transfer systems and ROKU channel development.
Jones was preceded in death by his parents, W.A. (Bill) Jones and Edith Dewitt Jones; his daughter, Nancy Lynn Jones; and his wife, Francis Alois Rone Jones. He is survived by his son, Gary William Jones (Mandy) of Bowling Green; two granddaughters, Bethany N. Jones of Bowling Green and Mrs. Sarah-Kate Pierce (Aaron) of Windsor, Russell County, Kentucky; and three great-grandsons, Garon T. Jones, William W. Pierce, baby Lincoln G. Pierce all of Windsor, Russell County and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Friday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with a graveside service to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
