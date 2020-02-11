Bowling Green - Harold Wayne Basham, age 74, passed away at the Medical Center, Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born to the late James and Golda Basham. Harold was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and father-in-law. Harold was an avid lover of fishing and hunting, and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kenny Basham, three sisters, and three brothers. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary L. Basham. Daughter, Cheryl Beltz (Darrell), sons James Basham (Sarah), Mark Basham (Sherry). Grandchildren Justin Robison (Kim), Christina White (Tyler), Katelyn Morvel (Dillion), Samantha Basham, Christian Basham. Three great grandchildren; Jayden, Emma, and Hunter Wayne. Two sisters; Linda Simmons (Larry) and Betty Stevens (Orbin), and sister-in-law Lela Basham. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Cremation was chosen.
