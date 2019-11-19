Bowling Green - Harold Wayne Hunter, 63, passed peacefully into eternal rest Monday at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Born to the late Harold and Louise Hunter of Fultondale, Alabama, Wayne was the Greenwood Campus Pastor at Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was a graduate of Asbury College and Asbury Theological Seminary. An avid Alabama fan, he tolerated Big Blue Country with the humility of a true winner. He was a teller of bad jokes, but not a bad joke teller. Wayne was many things, from tree surgeon to funeral director, from uncle to friend. Above all he was a man in possession of a distinctive combination of humility, humor, strength, and peace. Wayne was preceded in death by two nieces, Dr. Jalaine Cosby Brzytwa and Hannah Hunter, and great nephew Gavin Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Melinda; their three sons, Justus, John-Seth, and Jordan; daughter-in-law Ellen; four grandchildren, Justus II, Miles, Lucy, and Rose; four sisters and one brother, Elaine, Aileen, Ann, Kathy, and Don; nieces, nephews, and myriad friends whom he loved as family. Wayne's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23 at the Melrose Campus of Broadway United Methodist Church at 5:00 PM. Visitation will be before the service from 1-4 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
