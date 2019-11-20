Bowling Green - Harold Wayne Waters age 70 of Rockfield, passed away Tuesday at the Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born in Bowling Green to the late James Willam and Rachel Mae Gregory Waters. Harold was also preceded in death by his sons, James Eldon and William Eugene Waters, brothers, Tommy, Donald, Billy Ray, Joseph, Carl, sisters, Gloria, Linda, Teresa, and Alice. Harold served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a clerk and he was a Baptist.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years Wanda J. Norris Waters. daughter, Terri Lynne Waters of Bowling Green and a son Harold Wayne Waters Jr of Bardstown. Brother James Earl Waters of Indianapolis, Indiana. 5 grandchildren, Heather, Anthony, Tyler Wayne, Noah and Connor. great granchildren Kaiden, Christina, Star and Seleah. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Friday and after 10:00 am Saturday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, with burial to follow in the Plum Springs Cemetery.