Scottsville - Harold "Wop" Pitchford, age 94, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at Creekwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Russellville, KY. He is survived by son Mark Pitchford (Frieda) of Bowling Green, daughter, Janet Clark (Terry) of Lexington, grandchildren Chris Clark (Michele), Andy Pitchford (Keitha), Kendall Duane (Kevin), Brett Pitchford (Olivia) and nine great grandchildren. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service at T. W. Crow and Son Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY. Burial will follow the service in the Crescent Hill Cemetery, Scottsville, Ky. Memorial donations may be made to the Scottsville First United Methodist Church.
Condolences online at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com