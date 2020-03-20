Pig - Harry Clark Wood, age 69, of Pig, KY departed this life on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on February 23, 1951 to the late Harry Cheston "Chet" and Joan Dawes Wood. He was married to his devoted wife and best friend, Sharon Reynolds Wood, who survives.
Clark retired as a truck driver, and worked several years for J.B. Distributors and Buttram Farms. He was currently employed by the Edmonson County Fiscal Court as District 3 Magistrate. Clark was a member of Cedar Springs United Baptist Church and Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.
Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory – two children, Leigh Anne Wood Dillihay (Baker) of Bowling Green and Jason Clark Wood of Cedar Springs; three grandchildren, Chance Cowles of Chalybeate, Mattie Lindsey (Anthony) of Pig and Bailey Dillihay of Bowling Green; one brother, Barry Lee Wood of Silent Grove; an aunt, Nadine McDaniels of Cave City and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Butch Wood.
Interment will be in Hawkins Cemetery.
DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE AND LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com. - ARRANGEMENTS BY PATTON FUNERAL HOME BROWNSVILLE CHAPEL
