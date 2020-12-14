Bowling Green – On December 13, 2020, Harry Jackson Monroe, Sr., Husband, Father, and Grandfather, passed away at the age of 86. Harry was born in Scottsburg, Indiana to George and Freda Monroe. Harry married Fannie, his wife of 57 years in January 1963. Harry attended high school at Scottsburg Senior High and graduated with the class of 1953. He served in the Air Force from 1954-1957 as part of the USAF 1009 Special Weapons Squadron. While in the service he studied at the University of New Mexico. Following his Honorable Discharge, he obtained an associate degree in Broadcasting and worked as an engineer for many years. He is preceded in death by his father, George; his mother, Freda; and his brother, Wilbur. He is survived by his wife, Fannie; his children, Harry J. Monroe, Jr. (Lanette); Mike Monroe (Bonnie); Dee Jenkins (Columbus) and Troy Monroe along with his thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Shirley Beswick, and many extended family members. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM Thursday December 17, 2020 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM. A private burial will follow in Plano Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Harry’s name to the Gideons International.
