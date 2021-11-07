Bowling Green – Harvey Leonard Stiles, 91, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Sand Hill, KY native was a retired accountant for the Civil Service, a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean Conflict, member of the D.A.V., a fisherman, former member of Scottsville Church of Christ where he served as an Elder and member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ.

He was a son of the late George Homer Stiles and Charlotte “Lottie” Frances Cherry Stiles. He is survived by his wife: Mary Key Stiles, Bowling Green, KY; 1 son: Ryan Stiles and wife, Dana, Johnson City, TN; 2 daughters: Linda Stiles Allen and husband, Robert, and Kathy Elaine Lawson, who followed her dad in death on November 6, 2021, all of Scottsville, KY; 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by a son: Gary Leonard Stiles and a daughter: Vickie Kaye Logsdon.

Graveside service was Sunday at Allen County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Tim McHenry officiating and military honors by the United States Air Force. www.goadfh.com