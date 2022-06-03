Bowling Green - Haskel "Hack" Keen, Sr., 84 of Bowling Green died Thursday, June 2, 2022 at his residence.

The Allen County native was a son of the late Arcie Keen and Nadine Marcum Keen Shields. He is preceded in death by two half brothers, John Shields, Jr. and Randall Shields. Haskel was employed by Country Oven Bakery.

His survivors include his wife Becky Keen; one son, Lee Keen (Karen); two grandsons, Justin Keen (Krystina) and Waylon Keen; two great granddaughters, Kaylen and Piper Keen. There will be no service held as cremation was chosen. Arrangements entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.