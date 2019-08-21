Bowling Green - Hazel E. Nafus, 88 of Bowling Green, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital. She was the wife of the late Marvin J. Nafus. Graveside Services at 2:00 pm Thursday, August 22 at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson- Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Full obituary may be seen at jvpfh.com