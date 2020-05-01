Bowling Green - Hazel Peterson, 96, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hopkins Center in Woodburn. The Moodyville, TN native was the daughter of Ed and Orpha Storie Moody. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, William Peterson and three siblings.
She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Hazel enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.
Mrs. Peterson is survived by one daughter, Sharon Woodward (Perry); one son, Gary Huff (Margaret); two stepdaughters, Donna and Beverly; two sisters; two brothers; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private funeral service Monday, May 4, 2020 with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
