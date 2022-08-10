Franklin - Hazel Ray Taylor, age 82 of Franklin, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 2pm with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10am Saturday here at the funeral home.
A native of Sumner County Tennessee, he was the son of the late Everette Elery Taylor and Mary Bertha Kendall Taylor. He grew up and attended school in the Fairfield area of Sumner County. He is the youngest of 13 children. He married Geraldine Meador on August 23, 1958. They lived, worked and raised a family in Simpson County. Ray was a devoted and loving husband and father. He loved working in his wood shop and gardening. He attended Blackjack Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by 6 brothers, 6 sisters, 1 grandchild and multiple in laws, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Geraldine Taylor and his sons, Kenneth and wife Crystal, Michael and wife Bonnie; 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com
