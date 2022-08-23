Woodburn - Heather Ann Atkerson Ennis age 46 of Woodburn, died Monday August 22, 2022, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12 Noon at Woodburn Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 10am on Friday at the church.
A native of Warren County, she was the daughter of Norman and Darleen Atkerson who survive of Woodburn. Other survivors include: daughter - Elise Ann Ennis, sister - Arika Lindsey, and a niece- Alexis Lindsey. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society c/o Marie Pitts 1006 Seng Avenue, Franklin, KY 42134.
