Helen Claire (Bacheldor) Williams, 84, surrounded by her beloved children, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her residence. She was born May 31, 1938 to the late Kaye Carlton and Harriett Maddock Bacheldor in Seattle, Washington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Bray. Her memories will be cherished by her two children, Matthew Williams of Scottsville and Theresa Fulton (Patrick Meyers) of Port Orchard, WA; her beloved grandchildren, Michael Turner (Melissa), Joseph Williams, Kathryn Hadden (Caleb), Julie McIvor (Nick), and Maia Maddock (Evan); great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Zoe Williams, and Harlee Turner.
Services will be held at a later date in Seattle, Washington. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.