BOWLING GREEN – Helen Jane Haney was born in Clarksdale, Mississippi on September 6, 1948. She located to Modesto, Ca in 1973 where she made roots as a homemaker and alternately as a seamstress until moving to Bowling Green, Ky in 2008 and retired. Helen enjoyed her Monterey, Ca. trips with her husband, camping, family outings and also tending to her plants and her dogs. Christmas was her favorite holiday. Her family was everything and her kids made her proud. Helen met Dan in 1988 and she became Helen Jane Minteer in 1989. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Juanita Haney, her sisters, Nancy and Betty.

