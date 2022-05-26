Bowling Green - Helen Jean Prince Carlisle, died May 25, 2022 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Jean was born June 2, 1935 in Columbia, Tennessee to the late Fred Prince and Lula Mai Prince Vestal. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Carlisle, Jr.; step-father, Homer Vestal; brother, Larry Vestal; niece, Ray Ann Graham; sister, Betty Wilson; and brother-in-law, Ray Wilson.
Jean attended McDowell School and later Zion School and to Jr. High School in Columbia. She graduated from Santa Fe High School in Tennessee. She later moved to Nashville, Tennessee to work at National Life Insurance Company. In 1954, she married Henry Carlisle, Jr. Two years later he was drafted into the Navy and they moved to Long Beach, CA where he was stationed. She lived there eight months while he was at sea on a six month tour. Jean returned to Nashville and worked at Nashville Electric in the computer department. Upon Henry's return from sea she went back to California and they moved to San Diego. She worked at Convair in the computer department. After Henry's discharge from the Navy they lived in Shelbyville, TN and Jean worked at the Singer Distribution Center in Murfreesboro in the computer department. Jean and her husband moved to Bowling Green, KY in 1959 and she started work at Houchens Industries at the corporate office working with IBM equipment which she loved. She made many friends every place she worked and still had wonderful friends from Houchens. Jean was active in the Jaycee-Ettes for several years and loved the Boys Club. She enjoyed seeing Boys Club participants succeed in life.
Survivors include her sister, Doris Prince; niece, Bethany Mullins (Jeff); nephews, John Prince (Brenda) and Steven Prince (Jennifer); great-niece, Melinda Deakins (Chris); great-nephews, Atticus Mullins (Dejah), Dallas Prince, Grant Prince, and Sam Prince; and one great-great niece, Hailey Deakins; and two great-great nephews, Maddox Mullins and Colton Deakins.
Jean was a member of First Baptist Church Bowling Green.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, Tennessee. Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church Bowling Green (firstbaptistbg.org), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org), or The Center for Courageous Kids (courageouskids.org). J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.