Bowling Green - Helen Jean Openshaw, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Helen was born April 25, 1924 in Toronto, Canada where she spent her youth. In 1956 Helen, along with her husband, Bud and two children, Bobby and Joanne moved to California to start a new life adventure. In California, Helen gave birth to a daughter, Lisa. In 1973, seeking a slower paced lifestyle, the Openshaw family moved to Bowling Green, KY. Although Helen was not as enthusiastic about this move as her husband, she soon fell in love with the many new friends she made through attending church at Eastwood Baptist Church, The First Assembly of God Church and finally at Living Hope Baptist Church. Her faith was her strength and she held tight to God's promises. Helen and Bud owned and operated Openshaw Appliance Parts for over 30 years, until she retired at the age of 85.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Frank V. (Bud) Openshaw, one infant son, one brother and three sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Frank Robert (Bobby) Openshaw of Santa Barbara, CA, two daughters, Joanne Lindenberger (Gary) of Ft. Worth, TX and Lisa LaPointe (Roger) of Bowling Green, KY, one brother, George (Joe) Drysdale (Roe) of Ft. Wayne, IN., seven grandchildren, Sarah Stair (Tim) of Seymour, IN, Anthony LaPointe (Malia) and Evan LaPointe (Haley) of Bowling Green, KY, Paul Lindenberger (Eva) of Grapevine, TX, Brian Lindenberger (Heidi) and Hannah Willoughby both of Ft. Worth, TX, Kathryn Nordyke (Ryan) of Austin, TX and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 12:30 until 2:30 pm. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:30 pm Sunday, at the funeral home.