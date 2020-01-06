Bowling Green - Helen Jud Smith, 90, passed away Saturday January 4, 2020 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
The Newport, Washington native was the daughter of the late Adolph and Sophie Beulah Jud. She was preceded in death by one son Warren Smith. Helen was an avid UK fan and a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her children; Bruce Smith (Brenda), Allen Smith (Sybil), Carolyn Vincent (Johnnie), Harry Smith (Sharon), Patty Gammon, Sara Flaugher (Charlie) and Cheryl Beck (Steve), brother; Andy Jud, thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM- 8:00 PM Tuesday and 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM Wednesday and funeral service at 11:00 AM Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.