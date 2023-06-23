BOWLING GREEN – Helen Louise Peter Lawrence was born March 4, 1934 in Cleburne, Kansas, and passed away on June 21, 2023, in Bowling Green, KY.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Billy O’Nell Lawrence; a son, Charles Lawrence; a grandson, David Matthew Lawrence; parents, Burrel and Eva O’Brien Peter; sisters, Agnes Dugan, Mary Alice Peter, Thelma Dennis, Leona Snowberger and Virginia Manous; and brothers Eldon Peter and Tom Peter.
She is survived by her sons, Charles “Sonny” Lawrence of Wilson, NC; Jackie (Mary Ann) Lawrence of Ashburn, VA; Bobby Joe Lawrence of Ashland, VA; and sisters-in-law Rosella Peter and Beverly Lockhart. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins scattered from coast to coast along with untold numbers of friends and neighbors who were always like family to her.
“Pure and undefiled religion before God and the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their trouble, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world.” James 1:27 (NKJV) Mom and Dad were the living embodiment of this truth and leave behind a worthy example of how to live life in peace, to love others, and to honor family. We will not soon see their likes again.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Park Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter Children’s Home or the Foundation Christian Academy.
