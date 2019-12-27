Bowling Green - Helen Lucille Taylor, age 96, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at The Medical Center of Scottsville. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Taylor.
Helen was Secretary to the Principal at Bowling Green High School where she retired in 1990. She was a devout Christian and the oldest member of Forest Park Baptist Church. In her time at the church, she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, served on the hospitality and benevolence committees, was an avid supporter of Operation Christmas Child, and a member of Women on Mission. Volunteering and serving others brought her joy through out her life.
She is survived by her daughters; Rosalind Spillman, Rhonda Helm (Jerry) and Beth Williams (John), grandchildren; Sharna Dixon (Travis), Derek Spillman (Lacey), David Helm, Daren Helm, Jordan Williams and Hope Williams, great-grandchildren; Brooke Dixon, Briana Dixon, Ella Spillman. Visitation will be 3:30 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. Sunday and 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M . Monday at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. On Monday, December 30, 2019, visitation will be at Forest Park Baptist Church from 1:00 - 2:00 P.M. with the funeral service proceeding the visitation. Burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.