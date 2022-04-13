Bowling Green - Helen Mardell Graham, 90, of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Helen was born February 26, 1932 and a native of Butler Co., KY. She was preceded in death by her parents Virgil Oather and Sarah Gladys (Jones) Graham, sister Elaine Leach and brother Lyndell Graham.
Helen was retired from Holley Carburetor and member of the Baptist Faith. She was a loving sister and aunt. She enjoyed sitting on her front porch, feeding the birds and watching the squirrels. Survivors include her nieces Penny Fields (Mark), Cindy Holman (Greg) and Kim Hunt. Also a dear friend Joe Brummitt.
Funeral services will be Monday, April 18, 2022 at 11:00 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Monday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
