Bowling Green – Helen Marie Byers Brown, 90, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky with her daughters by her side. The Detroit, Michigan native was a daughter of the late Marsh Grady Byers and Emma Bethel West Byers and was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Leonard D. Brown; sister, Shirley Byers Hearnsberger and her husband, John; brother Dr. Glenn Marsh Byers; brother-in-law, Harry R. Smith, and son-in-law, Robert Tinsley. Mrs. Brown was a retired Assistant Professor in the Nursing department of Western Kentucky University where she taught from 1977 to 1992. She graduated from WKU in 1975 her Associates Degree in Nursing, again in 1977 with her BS in Biology and then from Vanderbilt University with her MSN in 1977. She began teaching at WKU in the Associates Program for Nursing in the fall of 1977, was granted Tenure in August of 1983 and retired in June of 1992 from WKU. She was a member of the Kentucky Nurses Association, the Kappa Theta chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, Chautauqua Literary Club, Mothers Club of Bowling Green and First Baptist Church. She also volunteered in the offices of First Baptist Church and at Hospice. In her professional career, she published an article in The American Journal of Nursing in July of 1980, served on the visiting accreditation team for the National League for Nursing (NLN) in 1988, 1989 and 1990 and wrote test questions for state boards. She was fiercely devoted to her family and profession, an avid reader, accomplished seamstress, hand crafter in knitting and crocheting, passionate educator and nurse, beloved nurse, teacher, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include two daughters, Marcia Lynn Brown Beck (Phil) and Melayna Ann Brown Tinsley; one sister, Brenda Byers Smith; four grandchildren, Jason Len Beck, Christopher Robert Tinsley, Laura Kate Beck Pender (Jeff) and Patrick Ryan Tinsley; one great grandchild, Jackson Pender as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm and again Saturday, July 31, 2021, from 10:30 am – 1:00 pm at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 pm, Saturday at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 am, Monday, August 2, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the L.D. Brown Scholarship in Agriculture through the College Heights Foundation or to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
270-904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS