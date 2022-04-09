Smiths Grove - Helen Marie Smith Thomas, 94, of Smiths Grove, died 6:13 a.m. on April 9, 2022 at her home. She was known as "Mema" to many, was a great cook, and had a love for fashion and jewelry. She was a kind-hearted, gentle-spirited woman with a strong faith, a joy for life, and a devoted love for her family, especially her late husband, James.
She was born on February 26, 1928 in Villa Grove, Illinois. She grew up in Fountain Run, Kentucky and graduated from Fountain Run High School before moving to Smiths Grove. She married James L Thomas on December 11, 1947 and was married 62 years before his passing on March 26, 2010. She loved her church family and was the oldest member of Smiths Grove Church of Christ, where she attended for over 70 years. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and the late Delilah Mae Smith. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Patty Watts; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Craig and Genera Thomas; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Bronvil and Alice Smith and Clarence "Buster" and Carol Smith; her sister-in-law, Dean Smith; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Okla and Jimmy Hagan, LoEva and Fay Martin, and Wanda and Jimmy Jackson; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Hansel and Eunice Thomas and Ray and Martha English.
Survivors include her son, Roger Thomas and his wife, Doris, of Smiths Grove, her daughter, Peggy Gorrell and her husband, Mickey, of Auburn, her grandchildren, Kim Thomas of Bowling Green, Kathryn Thomas of Glasgow, Dr. Roger Thomas and his wife, Deidre, of Smiths Grove, Joseph Thomas and his wife, Jessica, of Bowling Green, and Lee Michael Gorrell of Auburn; her great-grandchildren, Avrie Thomas, Olivia Thomas, Carson Thomas and Roman Thomas; her brother, Henry Smith, of Brentwood, Tennessee; her sister, Imogene Norris, and her husband, Bruce, of Portland, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
The family is especially grateful to Teresa Chism for the wonderful care and unconditional love she provided the past 14 months.
Funeral service celebrating Helen's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy and Son Funeral Home, Louisville Road Chapel, in Bowling Green. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Smiths Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Smiths Grove Church of Christ or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
