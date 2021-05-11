Bowling Green – Helen Nelta (Howell) Strain, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at a local nursing home. The Warren County native was born Wednesday, May 16, 1928 the daughter of the late Albert Howell and Ida Lou (Yates) Howell. She was a member of Plano Baptist Church and Park City Chapter #128 O.E.S. for 65 years. Mrs. Strain was the widow of Mr. F.L. “Buck” Strain, whom she wed December 17, 1945. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death a grandson, James Clinton Holcomb; two sisters, Velma C. Lightfoot and Ruby M. Baker; and one brother, Homer E. Howell. Her memories will be cherished by her daughters, Carol Holcomb and husband, James David of Bowling Green and Vicki Honshell and her husband, Scotty of Bowling Green; one son, Robert Mark Strain and his wife, Linda of Portland, TN; nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, Carly Scantland and Blake Hoyt; a brother-in-law, D.C. Strain; and a host of other family survives. Mrs. Strain’s funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with an Eastern Star Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.