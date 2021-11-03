Bowling Green, KY - Helen Ruth Henderson passed away on September 30th 2021 at the age of 92 while in Hospice care. She was a Bowling Green Native who retired from a long career at Western Kentucky University in the College of Education department. She was married to her loving husband Ed Henderson for going on 75 years this upcoming June.
She was a longtime member as well as a past local and state president of the Bowling Green Women's Club. An avid card player she hosted many games of bridge, canasta and bunco as she loved to throw a party for any occasion.
Helen was preceded in death by her son Richard "Ricky" Henderson. Helen is survived by her son Steve Henderson of Bowling Green, grandson Andy Henderson of Hilton Head Island, SC, niece Ann Ellis (Glenn) of Sacramento, KY and Nephew James of Bethpage, TN.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 11th, 2021 from 2-4 pm at State Street United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Helen's memory at State Street United Methodist Church for Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
