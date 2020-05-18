Bowling Green - Helen Mercer Summers, age 97, passed away on May 17, 2020. She was the youngest child of Everett E. Mercer and Evelyn Martin Mercer. She was was preceded in death by her brother William Martin Mercer, a sister Gladys Mercer Morris and a brother James Mercer.
Helen graduated from Bowling Green High School and was a cashier at Reeves Food Centers for several years and in the office of Reeves Food Centers until her retirement.
She is survived by one son Philip H Summers and his wife Diana of Bowling Green, two grandchildren Kimberly Trafton and her husband Tim of Bozeman Montana, Scott Summers of Aurora Colorado, three great grandchildren Sophia Summers of Aurora Colorado, Boone Trafton and Eliose Trafton of Bozeman Montana and several nieces and nephews. Also a special friend Thuy Trinh of Bowling Green.
There will be a private graveside service in Bowling Green Gardens where her body will be placed beside her husband William H. Summers; they have been married 69 1/2 years at his death July 19, 2020. According to Ecclesiastes 12, Helens spirit has returned to God who gave it.
