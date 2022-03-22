Bowling Green, KY – Helen Powell Terry, 72, of Bowling Green, KY, was born on July 27, 1949, in Bowling Green to the late Charles Jefferson Powell, Jr. and Joyce Mann Powell. After a brief battle with cancer, she passed from this life on Monday, March 14, 2022, in The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Helen is survived by her son, Kevin Terry, and his wife, Ashley; her daughter Dee Terry; and two grandchildren, Aidan Rasdall, and Keegan Terry. Ms. Terry, a lifelong Bowling Green resident, was a graduate of WKU’s nursing school and worked as a nurse while raising her son and daughter. Helen was a devoted mother and grandmother and a faithful member of the Christ United Methodist Church. She will be missed by her family and friends. The family will host a Celebration of Life at Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The family chose cremation and made arrangements through Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to M.E.A.L.S., Inc, through the church, www.christumcbg.org/outreach/