Bowling Green, KY – Helen Powell Terry, 72, of Bowling Green, KY, was born on July 27, 1949, in Bowling Green to the late Charles Jefferson Powell, Jr. and Joyce Mann Powell. After a brief battle with cancer, she passed from this life on Monday, March 14, 2022, in The Medical Center at Bowling Green. Helen is survived by her son, Kevin Terry, and his wife, Ashley; her daughter Dee Terry; and two grandchildren, Aidan Rasdall, and Keegan Terry. Ms. Terry, a lifelong Bowling Green resident, was a graduate of WKU’s nursing school and worked as a nurse while raising her son and daughter. Helen was a devoted mother and grandmother and a faithful member of the Christ United Methodist Church. She will be missed by her family and friends. The family will host a Celebration of Life at Christ United Methodist Church, 716 Cave Mill Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The family chose cremation and made arrangements through Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to M.E.A.L.S., Inc, through the church, www.christumcbg.org/outreach/
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.