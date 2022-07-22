Alvaton - Helen Jones Webb, 89, of Alvaton, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She is survived by her sister Louise Jones Fields.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Pamela Dawn Webb, her parents Forrest and Kathleen Jones, her sister Estelle Jones Parrott, brother Kenneth Jones (Wanda), brother Ray Jones (Jane) and a niece Paula Jones and nephews Timmy Fields and Kelly Fields. She has 9 surviving nephews: Grant Smith (Kaye), Woody Price, Kenneth Jones Jr. (Tamara), David Jones, Steve Fields (Debbie), Mark Fields (Penny), Todd Fields, Bud Jones (Laura) and Barry Jones (Cindy) and 1 niece , Teresa Mansfield (Ernie).
Helen worked as a secretary for many years and retired from Eaton Corporation. She was devoted to her family and had a special bond with her daughter Pam, who preceded her in death by 2 months. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Cave Mill Road.
Visitation will be Monday, July 25, 2022 from 10:00 am until 12:00 noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The service will be held at 12:00 noon Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.
