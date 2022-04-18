Bowling Green – Henry Lloyd Thompson, 90, of Bowling Green entered into rest Sunday, April 17, 2022 at his residence. Henry was born in Middlesboro, KY on February 2, 1932 , but was a native of Hopkinsville, KY and later moved to Bowling Green in 1967. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Peggy Ellis Davis Thompson, parents Henry and Virginia “Louise” Merriman Thompson, aunt Juanita Thompson, and granddaughter Abbey Tyler McGuire. Henry was an active member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and many other roles. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Henry retired from South Central Bell after 31 years as a line supervisor. In his day Henry was an avid tennis player, and he enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and playing cards with family and friends. Henry loved music, dancing and always had a harmonica in his pocket ready to play. One of his favorite sayings to his family as they were growing up was “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff” & “Everything is Small Stuff.” Henry loved people and had many friends of whom he will be missed. Survivors include three wonderful daughters Cindy Donnelly (Tad) of Bowling Green, Betty McGuire (Kreis) of Louisville, and Linda Hart (Kerry) of Brentwood, TN. Grandchildren Bob Donnelly (Faith), Kristin Donnelly Phillips, Harrison Donnelly (Lex), Richmond Donnelly (Corey), Anne-Thomas Donnelly, Tanner McGuire Gallacher (Neil), Parker McGuire, Spencer McGuire, Colin Hart, Connor Hart and Catherine Hart. Great-grandchildren Livi Phillips, Henry Phillips, Hudson Phillips, Oliver Donnelly, Hayes Donnelly, Miller Donnelly, Mary Sloane Donnelly, Davis Donnelly, Thomas Donnelly, Wyatt Elizabeth Donnelly, and Frances Louise Gallacher. Funeral services will be Friday, April 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Friday 12:00 pm (Noon) until time of services at the church. A private burial will be held in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church Building Fund.
+2
+2
+2
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.