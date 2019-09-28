Bowling Green - Henry ("Henny") Wohltjen II, 95, entered eternal rest surrounded by his children on Friday, September 27, 2019. Born on January 16, 1924, to Henry and Agnes Wohltjen, Henny grew up in Eltingville, S.I.
He attended Tottenville High School where he was a standout baseball and basketball player. He went on to play professional baseball with a farm team of the NY Giants until WWII. During WWII, Henny joined the Navy where he served honorably as a motor mate on an LCT in the Pacific theater. On September 24, 1949 Henny married Elizabeth(Betty) Bronner, and raised eight children in Great Kills, Staten Island. Henny worked for the NYC Fire Department for 32 years until his retirement from Ladder Co. 76 in 1985. He later moved to Inverness, FL and then to Bowling Green, where he was a member of Holy Spirit Parish.
Henny is survived by his sister, Evelyn Moe of Kingston, NY as well as eight children including Hank Wohltjen (Sharon Mutter) of Bowling Green, Rhea Fluhr (Phil) of Matawan, NJ, Constance Polizzano (Charley) of Cheshire, CT, Elizabeth Zarrella (Bill) of Barnegat, NJ, James Wohltjen (JoAnn) of Ocala, FL, Agnes Pesile (Kenneth ) of Leonardo, NJ, Margaret Ryan (Michael Quagliano) of Manchester, NJ, and Thomas Wohltjen (Diane) of Great Kills, Staten Island. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He always took joy in family visits, eating desserts and rooting for the NY Mets and Houston Astros.
A memorial service is being planned for a future date.