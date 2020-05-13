Bowling Green, Kentucky - Mr. Herbert Alexander Oldham departed this life at the age of 87 during the evening hours of May 10, 2020, at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd A. Oldham and Maybelle Bigham; sisters Anna L. Wallace, Dorothy Profit, and Julia Oldham; and brother James "Jimmy" Oldham. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Susie P. Oldham; daughters Vanessa Oldham Butts (Selvin II) and Adrian Oldham Ford (Charles Sr.); grandsons Hardin A. Butts, Harrison A. Butts, and Miles P. Rhodes; sister Sheila Oldham Smith; one step sister and three step grandchildren.
Mr. Oldham received college degrees from St. Augustine College in Raleigh, North Carolina and Western Kentucky University. While attending St. Augustine College on an athletic scholarship, he was named a Football All American by the Afro American Newspaper in 1956, and was named an All C.I.A.A. basketball player. He has also been inducted into the St. Augustine College Athletic Hall of Fame.
He retired from the Bowling Green City School system as Director of Pupil Personnel Services in 1992 after 37 years of service. He was a member and past president of the Bowling Green Noon Kiwanis Club, a 30-year member of the Commonwealth Health Corporation Board of Directors. He was Past Master of Ancient Landmark Lodge #28 F. & M., Prince Hall Affiliation. He served as a board member of Commonwealth Free Clinic Board and Vice Chairman of the Millinum Foundation. He was a Par Makers Golf Club charter member, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Gamma Theta Chapter charter member, Past Patron Order of Eastern Star Chapter #126, and 33-degree mason. He was a member of several community boards and councils including the Warren County Welfare Commission, Southern Kentucky Economical Opportunity Council (BRADD), Teacher Corps - Western Kentucky University, Community Education Board, Adult Education Board, and is a member and former deacon and trustee at State Street Missionary Baptist Church. He was named a recipient of the Hank Titino Humanity Award presented by the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission.
Education was always important to 'Herb', 'Daddy', 'Granddaddy.' In lieu of flowers, his family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations made to the Herbert A. Oldham Housing Authority Scholarship for students living in the Housing Authority who are attending college.
During these uncertain times, all services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements - Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
