Bowling Green - Herbert Bowles, 90 of Bowling Green died Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Edmonson Center Health Care. The Monroe County native was a son of the late Felon Thomas and Minnie Bell Grimsley Bowles and husband of the late Louise Glass Bowles. He is preceded in death by three sisters, Vinnie Farmer, Leona Witcher and Christine Jones; three brothers, Tommy, Jessie and Junior Bowles and one granddaughter and two great great grandchildren. He was a truck driver and a mechanic for the Warren County School System and a member of Shadyland Church of Christ. His survivors include two daughters, Diana Wells, Bonnie Mills (Kenneth), two sons, Jimmy Bowles (Rita) and Larry Bowles (Loretta), eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, two step great great grandchildren; three sisters, Donnie Bertram, Dee Bohon(Jerry), Sue Dawes. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Shadyland Church Cemetery. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
