Russellville - Herbert Glenn Gilliam fondly known as Herbie or Glenn passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 at the age of 84 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Logan County on November 26, 1935 to parents, Herbert U. and Gustine Johnson Gilliam who preceded him in death.
Almost 65 years ago, he eloped and married his high school sweetheart, Linda Guion Gilliam who survives. Glenn (Herbie) is fondly remembered as Daddy, Grandad and Big Daddy by his 2 sons, Steve (Kim) Gilliam of Madisonville, Mark (Leslie) Gilliam of Franklin, TN; 2 daughters, Diane (Ricky) Walker of Russellville, and Sherry Winecoff of Nashville; 7 grandchildren, Kyla (Bill) Costello, Michael (Victoria) Walker, Kelly (Christine) Gilliam, Courtney (Noah) Bowman, Ben Gilliam, Ellie Gilliam, Olivia Gilliam; 7 great grandchildren, Hunter McDowell, Jacoveon Temple-Dickerson, Brelynn Walker, Kynnzie Costello, Thomas Gilliam, Bradley Grace Bowman, Everett Gilliam.
He was a 1956 graduate of Russellville High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball, and continued supporting his Panthers. Glenn retired from Rockwell/BTR after 42 faithful years. He volunteered with the American Legion Baseball program, Little League baseball and basketball coach, a charter member of the Optimist Club, the Community Thanksgiving Service, and as a member of Second Baptist Church of Russellville.
Public Graveside Services for Herbert Glenn Gilliam will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Maple Grove with Bro. Michael Duff officiating. Visitation at Summers and Son Funeral Home will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Please remember CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing of face covering.
The family requests donations to the local Agape Service Foundation, Inc. or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Pallbearers: Michael Walker, Kelly Gilliam, Ben Gilliam, Hunter McDowell, Bill Costello, Jacoveon Dickerson, Mike Gilliam and Tim Gilliam.
Commented