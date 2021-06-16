Smiths Grove - Herbert Q. "Buddy" Temples, 76, of Smiths Grove passed away June 15, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 9 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday. Burial will take place in Fountain Run Cemetery.