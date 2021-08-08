Bowling Green - Herman M. Forrester May 26, 1949 - August 6, 2021
Herman Forrester, loving husband, father, granddad, mentor to many and friend to all- passed away at his home on August 6, 2021.
He was born May 26, 1949 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Herman Forrester Sr. and Ramona Thurman. Herman graduated from Warren Central High School in 1968 and then attended Western Kentucky University. His formative years were spent on his grandparent's farm and it was there he learned several important life lessons that would guide him throughout his life.
Faith - As the patriarch of his family he ensured his home life had a firm Christian foundation. Herman lived his life serving God and his country with a blend of dignity, courage, strength and humility. Herman and his wife, Patty, are long time members of Hillvue Heights Church.
Devotion - He was devoted to his family. Not a single day passed that he didn't remind them how much he loved them and what they meant to him. He was an extraordinary story teller and loved a good joke. Herman was happiest when he was surrounded by those he loved while he entertained them with stories from days gone by. His devotion to family meant he worked hard to ensure they were well taken care of. Herman retired from the United States Postal Service with thirty-six years of continued service.
Friendship and Loyalty - Herman never met a stranger and was a friend to many. Some of his favorite memories were created in service organizations. Herman was a member of Bowling Green Lodge, #73, F & AM since 1971. Grand Master, Grand Lodge of Kentucky 2008-2009. Member and Past Potentate of the Rizpah Shrine, member of the York Rite, 33rd degree Scottish Rite and he had many other Masonic accolades. The friendships and memories made his service a labor of love.
Patriotism - Herman loved his country and after graduation he joined the United States Air Force. He served with the 821st C.S.P.S., Ranger, 82nd. He also was an Advisor to South Vietnamese Troops in the Central Highlands, Republic of Vietnam, 1969-1970.
Herman is survived by his beloved wife Patty Downs Forrester. Sons Gabe (Rachel), Jake (Rachel) and Jim. Grandchildren Kennedy, Knox, Ivy Blair, Tripp, Caroline and Maude. Sister-in-law Rosalind Coles and her sons, Tom and Jeff Coles (Debbie), nieces Faith and Paige.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with Masonic Rites at 7:00 pm. Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at Fairview Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.