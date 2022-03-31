Bowling Green - Herschel G. Lowe, 95, of Bowling Green, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The St. Petersburg, Florida native was a son of the late H.G. and Virginia McCarley Lowe and was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Billy Joe Mitchell; grandson, Bart McKinney; great-granddaughter, Kaitlin Jo McKinney; brothers, Ernest Lowe and Bill Lowe; and sister, Dorothy Weeks.
Mr. Lowe was part-owner of H.G. Lowe and Sons where he worked as a plaster contractor and was a member of Fairview Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. We lost another one of the "Greatest Generation" as Mr. Lowe served proudly in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
Survivors include his wife, Edith Wheet Lowe; two daughters, Judy Lowe Mitchell and Janice Lowe Bewley; grandson, Brandon McKinney (Phenicia); great-granddaughter, Keiera McKinney; four nieces, Linda Lowe Florence, Dianne Meffert, Donna Hulsman and Carol Stiles; and one nephew Ronnie Stiles also survives.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 am, Monday, April 4, 2022, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with entombment and Military Honors at Fairview Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Sunday, April 3, 2022, and again from 9:00 am to service time on Monday, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
