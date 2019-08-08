Franklin - Hettie Mae Dunning, 84 of Franklin formerly of Bowling Green died at Hopkins Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Carlos and Susie Parton Beasley and wife of the late Willie Marcum Dunning. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Christopher Murphy and several brothers and sister. Her survivors include four daughters, Marcia Thompson (Craig), Marlene Tummers (Steve), Kaye Glidden and Elaine Burton (Ivan); one son, Randy Wilson (Bonnie), 16 Grandchildren and several great grandchildren; one sister, Flossie Decker and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends and caregivers. Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.