Bowling Green - Hobert N. Minton, 90, of Bowling Green, died July 21, 2022, at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was retired from Holley Carburetor and was a member of Delafield Church of Christ. Despite his battle with dementia, he remembered his service as a U.S. Marine who served in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Maggie (Manco) Minton; brothers; Billy B. Minton, Frankie Minton, David Minton, Bobbie Joe Minton; sisters, Flossie Mulej, Hester Glubiak, Pearley Minton; and son-in-law, Kenny Painter.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Georgie Irene Minton; his children, Michael Minton (Lynn) and Rebecca Painter; three grandchildren, Rheanna Plemons (Charles), Shane Minton, and Scott Minton; one great-grandchild, Caden Plemons; two brothers, Donald Minton, Raymond Minton (Charlotte); one sister, Irene Hale; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Minton, Patsy Minton, Geraldine Minton, Alene Greer, Virginia Jones, Geneva Cassidy; brother-in-law, James Glass; special caregivers, Donald Travis and Jean Tipton, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to express its thanks to Home Instead Senior Care for their service over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to New Beginnings Therapeutic Horseback Riding. Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM Saturday July 23, 2022 at Bowling Green Gardens. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
