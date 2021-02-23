Bowling Green – Hollis Maxwell Hinton, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was 91 year of age. Hollis was the son of Henry Earl Hinton and Mary Lillian Alexander Hinton. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sally Reed Hinton, daughter, Holly Hinton Bracknell (John) of Greenwood, South Carolina, son Steven M. Hinton (Amanda), grandson Drake M. Hinton of Ashville, NC, sister Kathleen Russell (Granville) and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Hollis was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Harold Hinton (Pat) of St. Louis, MO. Hollis graduated from Franklin Simpson High School and Western Kentucky University. His military service included active duty during the Korean War and the Berlin Crisis, attaining the rank of Captain. In 1958 he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Following, he worked with Look Magazine and Readers Digest Inc. He retired in 1994 as Senior Executive Vice President of Sales for Fruit of the Loom Inc. Hollis was a member of First Baptist Church, and a member of Trinity Sunday School class. Hollis’ devotion to his wife Sally was evident as they shared both common and diverse interest. Time spent in travel and at home created many meaningful shared experiences. As a father, great respect for family was taught and demonstrated. An avid fan of the outdoors, Hollis enjoyed golf, fishing and hunting. In golf, he served as President of Kentucky Senior Golf for two terms. He particularly enjoyed the many personal relationships derived from golf, both locally and while wintering in Florida. Time spent fishing and hunting with friends, and especially with son Steve, were cherished moments. Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church, 621 East 12th Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42101. Visitation will be Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 1:00-2:00 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery, Simpson County, KY.
