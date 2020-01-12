Bowling Green, KY - Holly Lockhart, 68, of Bowling Green entered into rest Saturday at The Medical Center.
Holly was a Bowling Green native and born December 9, 1951. She was preceded in death by her parents Campbell and Carol Lockhart and a brother Robin Lockhart.
Holly was a retired telecommunications operator from AT&T. She formerly worked at Dillard's and Warren Co. Justice Center. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sister Linda Holsclaw (David) of Scottsville, KY. One niece Lauren Hicks (Paul) of Franklin, two nephews Tyler Lockhart of Orlando, FL and Lee Rector of Lexington, KY and a great-nephew Silas Hicks. Several cousins, aunts and one uncle.
There will be a visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Tuesday at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. There will be no funeral services and Holly chose to be cremated. Expressions of sympathy may be made to B.G.W.C. Humane Society.