Bowling Green - Homer Franklin Roberts age 76 of Glasgow, died Friday at his residence in Glasgow. He was born in Hadley, KY. to the late James and Lottie Belcher Roberts and was the husband of the late Norma Jean Wilson Roberts. Homer is also preceded in death by sisters, Kim, Joyce, Geraldine, Jonell and Brenda.
He retired from J.C. Penny where he was Maintenance as a floor tech and was a longtime member of the Pine Grove United Baptist Church in Edmonson County. Homer enjoyed Bowling and Volley Ball Leagues.
Homer is survived by his children, Tim Graham (Christy) of Smiths Grove and Lori Roberts of Bowling Green. Grandchildren, Tiffany Vincent (Jonathan),and Brittany Graham (Cody). Great grandchildren, Mason and Emma Vincent. Brothers and sisters, Buck Roberts (Elaine), Bobby Roberts (Gayle ), Tony Roberts ( Melinda), and James (Bimbo) Roberts (Stacy) Jean Carden (Ray) Mae Dennison (Roy) Linda Haire, Mary Roberts and Jonnie Jennette. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel and after 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm Tuesday at the Pine Grove United Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.